NEW YORK, June 21 (IFR) - Bonds issued by Samarco fell four
points on Tuesday following news that the Brazilian mining
company has hired banks to approach creditors about possible
debt negotiations.
The company's 2023s and 2024s were being quoted at around
42.00-44.00 on Tuesday after trading on Monday at around 47.00,
according to traders.
Samarco, a joint venture between mining giants Vale and BHP
Billiton, has seen its bonds whipsaw ever since a dam collapse
in November 2015 caused what the Brazilian government described
as the country's worst-ever environmental disaster.
The 2023s fell from a mid-market price of 90.50 on November
5, the day of the disaster, to a low of around 32.00 late last
year, according to Reuters data.
Since then, bond prices have recovered a touch amid hopes
that the company can start operations again.
A US$5.7bn civil suit against Samarco was dropped this
month, but it still faces a US$43bn suit filed by Brazilian
public prosecutors, according to CreditSights.
BHP Billiton has hired Rothschild & Co, while Vale has
brought in Moelis & Co and JP Morgan to sound out creditors,
Reuters reported on Monday.
Proposals to bondholders have yet to be drawn up, as any
discussions will depend on whether or not Samarco can re-open
the site, sources told Reuters.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)