BRASILIA Nov 4 Brazil's federal environmental
agency IBAMA said on Friday it is fining Samarco Mineracao SA
500,000 reais ($154,693) per day for not complying
with directives related to a 2015 tailings dam spill.
Samarco, an iron ore joint venture between Vale SA
and BHP Billiton Plc, must increase the
height of a dike that was built to contain the continuing runoff
from the dam spill and effectively treat the mining waste, known
as tailings, IBAMA said.
Samarco said it was working to increase the capacity of the
dike to 2.9 million cubic meters at the mine in Minas Gerais, a
state in south eastern Brazil. It did not say when this work
would be completed.
Environmental bodies, including IBAMA, have expressed
concern that the oncoming rainy season could cause further
mining waste to run into rivers and surrounding ecosystems.
Samarco says it is working to ensure environmental impacts
from the rains are kept to a minimum.
($1 = 3.2322 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by G Crosse and Lisa
Shumaker)