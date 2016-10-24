SAO PAULO Oct 24 Samarco Mineração SA, the
Brazilian iron ore mining joint venture that suspended
operations in November following a dam disaster, on Monday said
it had missed a $20 million interest payment related to a senior
unsecured bond due in 2023.
The payment on the $700 million bond was due on Monday and
the company has 30 days to remedy the situation, according to a
statement on the company's website.
This is the second bond payment that the company has missed
in the space of a month. On Sept. 26, the joint venture owned by
Vale and BHP Biliton Ltda did not pay
around $13.5 million related to a $500 million bond obligation
due in 2024.
"Samarco continues to explore options to restructure its
debt," according to the statement.
Samarco has $2.2 billion in outstanding bond obligations and
about $1.6 billion of bank loans. Samarco faces about $54
million in interest payments on three bonds through November.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Andrew Hay)