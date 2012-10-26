Oct 26 Samarco Minercao on Friday sold $1 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. Citigroup, HSBC and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SAMARCO MINERCAO AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.32 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 4.209 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS