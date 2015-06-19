PARIS, June 19 France's Council of State on
Friday gave the green light to the long-delayed 460 million euro
($520 million) makeover of Paris department store La
Samaritaine, a landmark building owned by luxury group LVMH
.
The renovation, entirely funded by LVMH, owned by France's
richest man, Bernard Arnault, is intended to transform La
Samaritaine into a multi-use 70,000 square-meter complex with a
luxury hotel, designer stores, duty free shops and office space.
"The Conseil d'Etat's decision definitely rejects all the
appeals that had been filed against this building permit," the
court said in a statement.
France's highest administrative court's decision comes after
a lower appeal court in January confirmed a 2014 administrative
court decision revoking the permit to renovate a portion of the
145-year-old building, closed since 2005.
Both La Samaritaine and the City of Paris welcomed the
ruling, which paves the way for an opening in 2018.
"The Samaritaine duly notes with satisfaction the decision
of the Conseil d'Etat which definitively approves the building
permit for the renovation of the building located on rue de
Rivoli," La Samaritaine said in a statement, adding the
renovation will create directly create more than 2,200 jobs.
La Samaritaine, which has a landmark Art Deco facade
overlooking the Seine river, was closed in 2005 to meet safety
rules and was due to reopen in 2013 after a major renovation.
Two associations - The Society for the Protection of
Landscape and Aesthetics of France (SPPEF) and SOS Paris - had
gone to court, claiming the project did not respect Paris'
visual character.
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
(Reporting by Chine Labbe, Dominique Vidalon, Pascale Denis;
editing by Michel Rose)