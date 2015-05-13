BANGKOK May 13 Thai telecoms group Samart Corp targets revenue growth of more than 20 percent to 30 billion baht ($890 million) this year as it will tap handset markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East to offset weak domestic demand, its president said.

The group's mobile handset unit aimed to sell four million handsets this year and targeted strong growth in Myanmar, Samart's president Watchai Vilailuck told reporters. ($1 = 33.70 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)