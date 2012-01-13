* 2012 net profit seen topping 1 bln baht, rev up 25 pct

* Sets 2013 revenue target at 30 bln baht

* Keen to invest in Laos, Myanmar

* Shares rise, outperforming broader market (Adds quotes, context, share price)

BANGKOK, Jan 13 Thailand's Samart Corporation Pcl said on Friday it expected its 2012 net profit to exceed 1 billion baht ($31.4 million) and revenue to rise 25 percent to 27.5 billion baht, supported by growth in all business segments.

"This year will be the first year that our group sees net profit this high thanks to growth in all of our businesses," President Watchai Vilailuck told reporters.

"Our revenue would be driven from growth of our subsidiaries, both Samtel and SIM," he said, referring to Samart Telcoms Pcl and Samart I-Mobile Pcl.

Two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S gave an average forecast of 990.1 million baht for net profit and 20.7 billion baht for sales.

Telecom group Samart has not reported its 2011 performance but Watchai expected the company to post a revenue of 22 billion baht, lower than its target, due to delay in third-generation (3G) development and the impact of flooding.

However, the company expected its 2013 revenue to rise to 30 billion baht, Watchai said.

Its Samart Telcoms subsidiary would see a 2011 revenue of 12 billion baht while net profit was expected to rise 90-100 percent. Its Samart I-Mobile unit would report revenue of more than 7 billion baht, he added.

On Friday, Samart Corp stock closed up 3.3 percent at 7.85 baht, having hit a more than three-month high of 7.90 baht earlier, while the main Thai index fell 0.7 percent.

MYANMAR, LAOS

Samart is keen to invest in Myanmar to capitalise on growth opportunities as the country is opening up.

"We are looking to make a move this year in terms of investment. Basically, we are interested in energy, air traffic and telecoms. If we get to invest this year, we should be able to start booking revenue next year," he said, adding it had sent a team to study a business plan there.

"Soon we will have a chance to meet with their authority and will have a chat more about an opportunity."

Political prisoners began to walk free from jails around Myanmar on Friday in an amnesty that officials said could cover a total 651 inmates, as one of the world's most reclusive states opens up after half a century of authoritarian rule.

Samart, which already operates mobile phone business in neighbouring Laos, said it planned to add new investment in energy and air traffic businesses.

At home, the company is in talks to buy two non-listed businesses in the telecom and infrastructure sectors this year, Watchai said, expecting to conclude the deals in the first quarter.

"If all goes well, one of these two deal will need about billion of baht investment," he said.

($1 = 31.83 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)