DUBAI, April 21 Saudi's Samba Financial Group posted first-quarter net profit of 1.145 billion Saudi riyals ($305.32 million), it said on Saturday, nearly matching analysts forecasts.

The kingdom's second largest listed lender by market value said that its first quarter net profits increased by 2 percent on the year.

Eight analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the bank's net profits would be, on average, 1.17 billion riyals.

($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Amena Bakr)