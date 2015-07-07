Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
DUBAI, July 7 Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, said on Tuesday its board had recommended paying a 0.45 riyals ($0.12) per share dividend for the first half of 2015.
The proposed figure, revealed in a bourse filing, is lower than the 0.65 riyals per share which the bank said it would pay for the corresponding period of 2014.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
JOHANNESBURG, May 2 South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades that took place in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.