DUBAI, July 7 Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, said on Tuesday its board had recommended paying a 0.45 riyals ($0.12) per share dividend for the first half of 2015.

The proposed figure, revealed in a bourse filing, is lower than the 0.65 riyals per share which the bank said it would pay for the corresponding period of 2014.

