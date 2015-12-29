DUBAI Dec 29 Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, has proposed a dividend of 0.45 riyals (12 cents) per share for the second half of 2015, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

The proposed figure is lower than the 0.7 riyals per share which the bank said it would pay for the corresponding period of 2014.

($1 = 3.7510 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Archana Narayanan)