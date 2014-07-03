BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd
* Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI, July 3 Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest listed bank by assets, has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.65 riyals ($0.17) per share for the first half of 2014, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday.
The proposed figure is marginally higher than the 0.6 riyals per share which the bank paid in the corresponding period of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024, and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue out of DBS's covered bonds programme to the equivalent of SGD3.25bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's rating is bas
