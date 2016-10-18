DUBAI Oct 18 Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, reported a 2.2 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, in line with analyst forecasts.

The bank made a profit of 1.34 billion riyals ($357.4 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 1.37 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 1.32 billion riyals.

($1 = 3.7495 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mark Potter)