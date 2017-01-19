DUBAI Jan 19 Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, reported a 12 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing analysts' forecasts.

The bank made a profit of 1.09 billion riyals ($290.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 1.23 billion a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

That was short of the 1.37 billion riyals forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters.

