DUBAI, April 13 Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, posted a 3.1 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit, according to a bourse statement on Monday, ahead of analyst forecasts.

The bank said it made 1.28 billion riyals ($341.3 million) in the three months ending March 31, compared with 1.24 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters on average forecast the bank to post a net profit of 1.23 billion riyals for the quarter.

The bank attributed its increase in net profit to higher total operating income -- which gained 5.3 percent year on year -- without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)