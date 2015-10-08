DUBAI Oct 8 Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, reported a 7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analyst forecasts.

The bank made a profit of 1.37 billion riyals ($365.38 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 1.28 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 1.25 billion riyals.

Total operating income for the quarter rose 7.6 percent to 1.99 billion riyals and profit from special commissions grew 0.8 percent to 1.18 billion riyals.

Samba's loans portfolio stood at 127.1 billion riyals at the end of September, 5.8 percent higher than the same point of 2014, according to the statement.

Its deposit base increased 6.8 percent year-on-year to 174.6 billion riyals.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7495 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Matt Smith)