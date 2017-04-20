Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
DUBAI, April 20 Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, reported a 2.3 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.
The bank made a profit of 1.23 billion riyals ($328.0 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 1.26 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 1.18 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)