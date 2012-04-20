NAIROBI, April 20 Kenyan tyremaker Sameer Africa posted a 139 percent growth in pretax profit for 2011 to 148 million shillings ($1.78 million) and was optimistic about its performance this year, the firm said on Friday.

Sameer, which manufactures the Yana brand, had suffered a 72 percent slump in pretax profit in 2010, hit by higher costs that prompted it to focus on protecting its margins in 2011.

It managed to contain costs at 2 percent below 2010, in spite of higher prices of fuel as well as a jump in interest rates, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

"However, following the unprecedented depreciation of the Kenya shilling and other East Africa currencies against the U.S. dollar, the foreign exchange adversely impacted the Group results," Sameer said.

The company said it expected an election that must be held in Kenya by March next year to be conducted peacefully.

"This together with observed commitment to the implementation of the EAC (East African Community) common market gives optimism for improved performance in 2012," it said.

Sameer recommended a first and final dividend of 0.20 shillings per share on a basic and diluted earnings per share of 0.35 shillings, up from 0.21 shillings in the previous year.

($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)