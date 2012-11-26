NAIROBI Nov 26 Kenyan tyre manufacturer Sameer
posted a 128 percent jump in its pretax profit to 254
million shillings ($2.96 million) after financing costs dropped,
it said on Monday.
Sameer, which makes Yana tyres said its net finance costs
tumbled to 10.1 million shillings from 124 million in the
year-ago period, without giving a reason for the fall. It said
that turnover increased 11 percent to 3.04 billion shillings.
"The trading environment for the balance of the year appears
favourable," the company said, citing stable prices of raw
materials, crude oil and the exchange rate.
Earnings per share more than doubled to 0.64 shillings each
and Sameer said it would pay an interim dividend for 0.25
shillings per share.
($1 = 85.9000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)