HELSINKI Nov 20 Finnish financial holding company Sampo has doubled its stake in the small information services company Asiakastieto Oy to 19.5 percent, the companies said on Friday.

A Sampo spokeswoman said the acquisition was "regular investment activity."

Asiakastieto recently reported sales from the first nine months of the year at 32 million euros and a core operating profit of 13 million euros.

Sampo's holdings include If, the biggest Nordic property and casualty insurer, a 21 percent stake in the region's largest bank Nordea, 30 percent of If's Danish rival Topdanmark and 6 percent of Finland's Aktia Bank. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)