BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd updates on dividend guidance
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share"
HELSINKI Nov 20 Finnish financial holding company Sampo has doubled its stake in the small information services company Asiakastieto Oy to 19.5 percent, the companies said on Friday.
A Sampo spokeswoman said the acquisition was "regular investment activity."
Asiakastieto recently reported sales from the first nine months of the year at 32 million euros and a core operating profit of 13 million euros.
Sampo's holdings include If, the biggest Nordic property and casualty insurer, a 21 percent stake in the region's largest bank Nordea, 30 percent of If's Danish rival Topdanmark and 6 percent of Finland's Aktia Bank. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share