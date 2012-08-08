BRIEF-neoSurgical raises $5.5 mln in equity financing
* Intends to raise an additional $1.75 mln to complete round Source text for Eikon:
HELSINKI Aug 8 Finnish insurer Sampo reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly pretax profit, and forecast the profitability ratio of its insurance operations this year would be stronger than its long-term target of 95 percent.
Sampo's April-June profit before taxes rose 19 percent to 440 million euros ($546 million), beating an average forecast for 373 million in a Reuters poll.
The group's property and casualty insurance combined ratio - a measure of profitability - was at 86.4 percent, stronger than the market's forecast for 90.6 percent. It said the ratio would likely be around 89-92 percent for the full year. ($1 = 0.8052 euro) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Says the entire 15.4% stake in eurazeo, previously held by crédit agricole sa, has been acquired by the decaux family through its investment vehicle, jcdecaux holding