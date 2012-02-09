HELSINKI Feb 9 Finnish insurer Sampo reported a 11 percent drop in quarterly pretax profit, as volatility in financial market weighed on investment returns.

Sampo said its fourth-quarter profit before taxes fell to 322 million euros ($426.8 mln), largely in line with analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll.

The group's property and casualty insurance combined ratio -- a key measure of profitability showing costs and claims expenses as a proportion of premium income -- improved to 90.2 percent from 92.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)