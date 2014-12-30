Dec 30 Sampo Oyj :

* Cooperation procedure in If P&C Insurance Company, a company belonging to Sampo Group, has completed

* Procedure involved about 340 staff members, of which 200 persons in sales and services unit at business area private and 140 persons in IT

* As result of procedure 122 persons will leave If P&C

* Says 73 employment contracts will end by voluntary agreements, 44 by retirement arrangements and 5 by dismissals

* Says personnel in IT functions will decline by 18 persons