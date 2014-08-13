HELSINKI Aug 13 Finnish insurer and investment
firm Sampo is not planning to take over its Danish
rival Topdanmark, Sampo Chief Executive Kari Stadigh
said on Wednesday.
Sampo held 28 percent of the Danish company at the end of
June and were its stake to exceed 33 percent, it could be
required to buy out other shareholders.
"At this moment, we are not intending to make an offer for
Topdanmark," Stadigh told a news conference after second-quarter
earnings release.
"We must check that if our ownership exceeds 33 percent due
to Topdanmark's share buybacks, whether that triggers a
requirement for a take-over offer," adding that in Sampo's
understanding the requirement would not be triggered in such a
case.
"But we will ask the authorities in such a case."
