HELSINKI Aug 12 Finnish financial holding
company Sampo on Wednesday lifted its forecast for
the profitability of its property and casualty (P&C) insurance
arm, following strong performance in Sweden.
Sampo said it expects If, the biggest Nordic P&C insurer to
make a full-year underlying combined ratio in the range of 87-90
percent, compared to its previous forecast of 88-91 percent. A
lower figure indicates better profitability.
The move came in as expected, as analysts in Reuters poll
had on average forecast a full-year figure of 86.2 percent.
Sampo's total pretax profit from the second quarter rose 14
percent from a year ago to 528 million euros ($586 million),
topping market consensus of 513 million euros.
($1 = 0.9017 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Simon Johnson)