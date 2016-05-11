BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
HELSINKI May 11 Finnish financial holding group Sampo on Wednesday posted better-than-expected quarterly pretax profit, helped by strong performance at its property and casualty insurance arm If.
Sampo's first-quarter pretax profit came in at 416 million euros ($474 million), compared to 487 million a year earlier and the market consensus of 397 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Profit fell due to smaller profit contribution from Nordea , the Nordic region's largest bank of which Sampo owns a stake of fifth.
Sampo also lifted the profitability forecast for its property and casualty insurance arm If, expecting the unit to book a full-year combined ratio, excluding one-offs, in the range of 88-91 percent, compared to its previous view of below 95 percent. A lower combined ratio indicates better profitability. ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell)
