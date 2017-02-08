HELSINKI Feb 8 Finnish financial holding group Sampo on Wednesday proposed a larger-than-expected annual dividend and reported quarterly profits above forecasts on the back of strong performance at its property and casualty (P&C) insurance unit.

Sampo, the owner of the Nordic region's largest P&C insurer If as well as a stake of fifth in Nordea, proposed a dividend of 2.30 euros per share, up from 2.15 euros a year earlier and above analysts' average forecast of 2.26 euros in a Reuters poll.

Fourth-quarter pretax profit rose 28 percent from a year ago to 528 million euros ($563 million), beating the market consensus of 476 million euros. ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)