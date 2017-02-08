HELSINKI Feb 8 Finnish financial holding group
Sampo on Wednesday proposed a larger-than-expected
annual dividend and reported quarterly profits above forecasts
on the back of strong performance at its property and casualty
(P&C) insurance unit.
Sampo, the owner of the Nordic region's largest P&C insurer
If as well as a stake of fifth in Nordea, proposed a
dividend of 2.30 euros per share, up from 2.15 euros a year
earlier and above analysts' average forecast of 2.26 euros in a
Reuters poll.
Fourth-quarter pretax profit rose 28 percent from a year ago
to 528 million euros ($563 million), beating the market
consensus of 476 million euros.
($1 = 0.9379 euros)
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)