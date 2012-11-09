HELSINKI Nov 9 Finnish insurer Sampo
reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third quarter pretax
profit on Friday.
Sampo's July-September profit before taxes rose 146 percent
from a year ago to 368 million euros ($468.35 million), but this
fell short of an average forecast for 384 million in a Reuters
poll.
Sampo said that the full-year profitability ratio at its
property and casualty business would be stronger than its
earlier forecast. The insurer said this business was now
expected to reach a combined ratio of 89-91 per cent for the
full year. Its earlier estimate was 89-92 percent.
The group's property and casualty insurance business had a
combined ratio - a measure of profitability - of 89.3 percent in
the third quarter, roughly meeting analysts' expectations.
($1 = 0.7857 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)