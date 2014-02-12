HELSINKI Feb 12 Finnish insurance and
investment group Sampo reported a stronger-than-expected
quarterly pretax profit due to improved margins in its property
and casualty insurance unit, and proposed a dividend above most
analysts' forecasts.
Pretax profit for the fourth quarter rose to 440 million
euros ($602 million) from 439 million euros a year earlier, the
company said on Wednesday. Analysts on average expected 405
million, according to a Reuters poll.
The property and casualty insurance unit's combined ratio,
which measures profitability, improved to 87.9 percent from 89.1
a year earlier.
The firm proposed a dividend of 1.65 euros per share,
compared with analysts' expectations for around 1.56 euros.
($1 = 0.7312 euros)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Mark Potter)