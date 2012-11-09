(Adds analyst comment, share reaction, detail)
* Sampo Q3 pretax profit 368 mln euros vs 384 mln in poll
* Shares down 3.4 pct
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Nov 9 Nordic insurer Sampo
reported a smaller-than-expected rise in its quarterly profit,
weighed down by higher claims at its property and casualty
insurance business.
Sampo's July-September profit before taxes rose to 368
million euros ($468 million). That missed the market's forecast
for 384 million in a Reuters poll, while more than doubling from
a year earlier when it was hit by investment write-downs and
weakness at Nordea, of which it owns a fifth.
The group's property and casualty insurance arm If, a market
leader in the Nordic region, reported a quarterly combined ratio
- a measure of profitability - of 89.3 percent, weaker than
analysts expected.
Shares in the company fell 3.4 percent to 23.63 euros by
0911 GMT.
"When taking into account that rival P&C insurers beat
forecasts with their results, the market expected more from
Sampo," said analyst Antti Saari from Pohjola Markets.
If's biggest rival, Denmark's Tryg had a stronger
combined ratio of 87.7 percent thanks to fewer
considerable-sized claims than a year earlier.
Sampo said it expected If's combined ratio to be around
89-91 per cent for the full year, in line with analysts'
expectations.
($1 = 0.7857 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)