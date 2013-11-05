* Q3 pretax profit 403 mln euros vs 433 mln in Reuters poll

* Investment income falls y/y

* Shares down 2.8 pct (Adds market reaction, analyst comment, detail)

HELSINKI, Nov 5 Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo reported weaker-than-expected quarterly profit as lower investment returns cast a shadow over higher operational earnings.

Sampo, which owns about 21 percent of the top Nordic bank Nordea, said third-quarter pretax profit rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 403 million euros ($544 million), compared with the average analyst forecast of 433 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Shares in the company fell 2.8 percent to 34.01 euros in early Helsinki trade.

"It was a bit of a mixed bag. Profitability at the insurance operations was good, but investments were slightly soft... Expectations for this company are often quite high," said Antti Saari, analyst at Pohjola Markets.

Net income from investments at If, Sampo's property and casualty insurance unit which is a Nordic market leader, fell 4 percent to 80 million euros.

However, Sampo lifted its outlook for If's operational health. It said If's combined ratio, a measure of profitability, would end up at 88-90 percent in the full year, a stronger range than its previous forecast of 88-91 percent.

Investors often keep an eye on Sampo's dividend outlook as the firm, 14-percent owned by the state, has raised its annual dividend payout every year since 2008.

The company is expected to pay 1.55 euros per share from this year's profit, up 15 percent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll. Analyst Saari said Tuesday's report should not affect those expectations.

"Personally I think that (consensus) is only a starting level. It could turn out to be 1.60 euros." ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Cowell)