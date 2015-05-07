* Q1 pretax profit 487 mln euros vs 463 mln in poll
* Boosted by investment gains, Nordea stake and cost-cuts
(Adds comments, detail)
HELSINKI May 7 Finnish financial holding
company Sampo posted a larger than expected rise in
quarterly earnings on Thursday thanks to a larger profit
contribution from Nordea, cost cuts at its insurance
division and investment gains.
Sampo, which owns the biggest Nordic property and casualty
insurer If, as well as more than a fifth of shares in both
Nordea Bank and rival insurer Topdanmark, posted a
pretax profit of 487 million euros ($553 million).
That was 23 percent higher than a year ago and above the 463
million euros as seen in Reuters poll.
Sampo said while its investments had benefited from a strong
equity market performance in the quarter, results would be
challenged by low interest rates this year.
"At 2.2 percent, the running yield for Sampo's bond
investments is relatively low, and each quarter it will become
more and more challenging for them to improve," said Sauli
Vilen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research.
"Sampo relies on Nordea for good performance and it's hard
to see that they'd get that from anywhere else."
Nordea last week reported strong profits as income from risk
management offset lower interest income. Sampo's share of
Nordea's profits is shown in its own results.
Sampo also gave a specific forecast range for If's combined
ratio, a measure of profitability, of 88-91 percent. Previously
it had said the ratio would be in line with the firm's long-term
target of below 95 percent. A lower figure indicates better
profitability.
Analysts in Reuters poll had on average forecast a full-year
ratio of 88 percent.
Shares in the company, up some 10 percent this year, rose
0.4 percent to 42.94 euros.
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Anna Ercanbrack; editing by
David Clarke)