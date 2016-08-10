(Adds detail, background)
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
* Finnish financial holding group Sampo reported
on Wednesday its second-quarter pretax profit fell 10 percent
from a year ago due to lower investment returns.
* However, Sampo raised the full-year profitability outlook
for If, the biggest Nordic property and casualty (P&C) insurer,
following the unit's strong underlying performance in the
quarter.
* Sampo now sees If's 2016 combined ratio, which excludes
investment returns, at 87-90 percent, compared to 88-91 percent
previously.
* Analysts in a Reuters poll on average had expected a
full-year ratio of 85.5 percent. A lower figure indicates better
profitability.
* Group's second-quarter profit before taxes fell to 477
million euros from 528 million a year earlier, compared to a
market consensus of 481 million.
* "The continuing low interest rate level also creates a
challenging environment for reinvestment in fixed income
instruments," Sampo said in a statement.
* Alongside If, Sampo owns more than a fifth of shares in
Sweden's Nordea, the largest Nordic lender, and about
30 percent of shares in Topdanmark, a Danish rival to
If.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Mia Shanley)