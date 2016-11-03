(Adds proposal for Topdanmark, detail)

Nov 3 Finland's Sampo Oyj on Thursday raised the profitability outlook for its property and casualty (P&C) insurance arm If. It also said it wanted Danish insurer Topdanmark - of which is owns a stake - to start paying dividends.

* The financial holding company now expects If - the Nordic region's largest P&C insurer - to reach a full-year combined ratio of 86-88 percent, compared to a previous target of 87-90 percent, excluding one-offs. A lower figure indicates better profitability

* Q3 combined ratio was 84.6 percent, compared to a market forecast of 85.1 percent in a Reuters poll, and 86.3 percent excluding one-offs

* Total profit before taxes for Q3 2016 amounted to 450 million euros, down from 460 million a year earlier and in line with analysts' expectations

* Along with If and a stake of 41 percent in Topdanmark, Sampo owns more than fifth of shares in Sweden's Nordea , the largest Nordic lender

* Sampo says intends to propose for Topdanmark shareholders to scrap share buybacks and reinstate dividend payouts after 2017 annual general meeting

* "Sampo is a dividend stock, so changing Topdanmark into a dividend stock is very natural if the proposal gets support," Sampo CEO Kari Stadigh told news agency STT