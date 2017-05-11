BRIEF-Home Capital to sell commercial mortgage portfolio valued at C$1.2 bln
* Home Capital announces agreement with kingsett capital to sell commercial mortgage assets valued at approximately C$1.2 billion
HELSINKI May 11 Finnish financial holding company Sampo reported on Thursday a rise in first-quarter profit on a stronger profit contribution from Nordea Bank as well as better investment returns.
Profit before taxes grew 3 percent to 430 million euros ($468 million), topping the 415 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Sampo said it expects its property and casualty insurance business to reach a full-year combined ratio in the range of 87 and 90 percent. It had previously forecast a ratio of below 95 percent. A lower ratio indicates better profitability.
However, Sampo added that low interest rates create a challenging environment for reinvesting its fixed income securities.
Sampo owns P&C insurer If, life insurance firm Mandatum Life, a fifth of Nordea and a stake of more than 40 percent in Danish insurer Topdanmark.
($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jason Neely)
* Senior independent director John Varley has resigned as a non-executive director and will step down from board with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)