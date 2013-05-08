BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
HELSINKI May 8 Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo reported flat first-quarter pretax profit, as low interest rates weighed on returns from fixed-income investments, although it reaped hefty returns from its stake in Nordic bank Nordea.
Sampo reported a quarterly pretax profit of 370 million euros ($484.2 million), little changed from a year earlier. Analysts expected 372 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
It said its full-year results would likely be "good", but warned that low interest rates were making it tough for reinvestment in fixed-income assets. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Holmes)
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.