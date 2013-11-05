BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
HELSINKI Nov 5 Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results due to a fall in investment income.
Sampo's third-quarter pretax profit rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 403 million euros ($544 million) from 370 million a year earlier, compared with the average analyst forecast of 433 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Net income from investments at the group's property and casualty (P&C) insurance unit fell 4 percent to 80 million euros.
Sampo said it is set to report good full-year results with the P&C insurance unit's combined ratio, a measure of profitability, at 88-90 percent. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.