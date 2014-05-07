BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
HELSINKI May 7 Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo reported its quarterly result rose 7 percent due to strong profit contribution from its stake in Nordea Bank
Sampo, which owns 21 percent of the bank, said its total pretax profit for the first quarter rose to 396 million euros ($552 million), a tad short of analysts' average expectation of 403 million in a Reuters poll.
The property and casualty insurance unit If's combined ratio, which measures profitability, improved to 90.3 percent from 90.9 a year earlier.
Sampo specified its outlook for If, saying it expects the unit to reach a full-year combined ratio between 89 and 92 percent. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.