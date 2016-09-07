HELSINKI, Sept 7 Finnish investment holding company Sampo is willing to increase its ownership in Danish insurer Topdanmark at the right price, Sampo chief executive Kari Stadigh told Reuters.

Sampo earlier on Wednesday announced a mandatory no-premium offer of all shares in Topdanmark, but said it did not expect the bid to increase its holding substantially.

"I think the offered price (183 Danish crowns) will mark a price roof for our action. If we were to buy at a higher price, we would have to offer that to everyone," Stadigh said in a telephone interview.

Topdanmark's shares traded 3 percent higher for the day at 188 Danish crowns by 1020 GMT.

($1 = 6.6209 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)