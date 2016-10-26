HELSINKI Oct 26 Finnish financial holding company Sampo said on Wednesday its mandatory offer for Topdanmark shares boosted its stake in the Danish insurer by 7.8 percent to 41.1 percent of all shares and votes.

Sampo launched the mandatory takeover offer last month after increasing its stake in Topdanmark to above the 33 percent threshold, but offered no premium, saying it would increase its ownership further only at the right price.

Sampo also owns Finnish property and casualty insurer If, a rival to Topdanmark, and more than a fifth of shares in Nordea , the Nordic region's biggest bank. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Susan Thomas)