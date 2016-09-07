HELSINKI, Sept 7 Finnish investment holding company Sampo announced a mandatory public cash offer for all shares in its Danish peer Topdanmark in which its ownership had surpassed a 33 percent limit.

There was no premium in the offer of 183 Danish crowns ($27), and Sampo said the offer was not expected to increase its holding in Topdanmark substantially.

Topdanmark traded 1.8 percent higher at 185.8 crowns after the announcement. ($1 = 6.6209 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)