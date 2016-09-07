BRIEF-A Brown Company acquires outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
HELSINKI, Sept 7 Finnish investment holding company Sampo announced a mandatory public cash offer for all shares in its Danish peer Topdanmark in which its ownership had surpassed a 33 percent limit.
There was no premium in the offer of 183 Danish crowns ($27), and Sampo said the offer was not expected to increase its holding in Topdanmark substantially.
Topdanmark traded 1.8 percent higher at 185.8 crowns after the announcement. ($1 = 6.6209 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)
NEW YORK, May 22 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp. stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new CEO Hunter Harrison.