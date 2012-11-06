* If to pay 15 mln euros to Tryg
* Nordea to sell If insurances in Finland, Sweden, Baltics
(Rewrites lead and headline, adds detail on Nordea agreement
and market shares)
HELSINKI Nov 6 The top Nordic property and
casualty insurer If, owned by Sampo, will buy its
Danish rival Tryg's Finnish operations and won a
marketing deal from Nordea, the region's biggest bank.
The business has an annual premium income of about 84
million euros last year, and If will pay Tryg 15 million euros
($19.17 million) for it. The deal will increase If's market
share in Finland to about 26 percent from 24 percent.
If also said Nordea will shift from selling Tryg's
insurances to offer If's products in Finland, Sweden and Baltic
countries, while Tryg renewed a similar partnership deal with
Nordea in Denmark and Norway.
If's total market share in the Nordics was about 18 percent
while number two Tryg held 12 percent of the region's property
and casualty insurance business, Sampo said.
Sampo owns a stake of 21.4 percent of Nordea.
($1=0.7823 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing
by Ken Wills and Mike Nesbit)