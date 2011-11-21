* KKR has been in exclusive talks with Samson for weeks
* Deal might be announced Tuesday -source
By Greg Roumeliotis and Michael Erman
NEW YORK, Nov 21 Private equity firm KKR & Co
(KKR.N) is close to buying most of privately held U.S. oil and
gas company Samson Investment Co, in a more than $7 billion
deal which could be announced as early as Tuesday, according to
a source familiar with the matter.
KKR has been in exclusive talks with Samson for weeks,
according to sources familiar with the matter. KKR is not
interested in the firm's Gulf of Mexico assets, one source told
Reuters earlier in November.
Samson, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, operates more than 4,000
wells and has interests in more than 11,000 wells, according to
the company's website.
The company is also active in possibly lucrative regions
like the Granite Wash, Bakken, Haynesville, Deep Bossier,
Woodford and Marcellus.
These regions may hold vast quantities of oil and gas
locked in shale or other underground formations but are more
expensive to tap than traditional oil and gas fields.
The sale process of Samson has been underway for months,
with investment bank Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N to advising on
the process, according to sources familiar with the matter.
KKR has had recent success with energy investments.
Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) in June struck a deal to buy oil and
gas properties in Texas' Eagle Ford shale field for $3.5
billion from KKR and Hilcorp. With the sale, KKR nearly tripled
the investment it made just a year ago.
Samson, which has more than 1,200 employees, was founded by
Charles Schusterman in 1971. His daughter, Stacy Schusterman,
is Chief Executive of the company.
KKR declined to comment. Samson could not be immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Erman, editing by Gunna Dickson)