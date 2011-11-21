TOKYO/NEW YORK Nov 21 Japan's Itochu Corp (8001.T) is part of the KKR & Co (KKR.N) led consortium buying most of privately held U.S. oil and gas company Samson Investment Co, in a more than $7 billion deal which could be announced as early as Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

KKR will own a 60 percent stake in the company buying the Samson assets, while Itochu will own 25 percent, the sources said. Private equity firms NGP Energy Capital Management and Crestview Partners are also participating in the deal. (Reporting by Emi Emoto in Tokyo, Greg Roumeliotis and Michael Erman in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric)