BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
March 31 Oil and gas producer Samson Resources Corp said in a filing on Tuesday that it might have to file for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if the company is unable to refinance its debt obligations.
Samson Resources, which was acquired in a $7.2-billion deal in 2011 by a team of investors led by KKR & Co, had a total debt of $3.9 billion as of Dec. 31. (bit.ly/1G4fiuq) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
