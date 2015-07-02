July 2 U.S. oil and gas producer Samson
Resources Corp is reviving talks with its unsecured bondholders
on a restructuring plan that would allow it to stay out of
bankruptcy court and preserve some value for shareholders,
Bloomberg reported.
Samson Resources had said in March that it may file for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if it was unable to refinance
its debt obligations.
The company, which was acquired in a $7.2 billion deal in
2011 by a team of investors led by KKR & Co, had a total
debt of about $3.9 billion as of Dec. 31.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Samson is running a dual-track
negotiating process with two creditor groups - its unsecured
bondholders and a group of senior creditors, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1dzeD7U)
The unsecured bondholders - led by Blackstone LP's credit
unit GSO Capital Partners LP, Oaktree Capital Group and
Centerbridge Capital Partners - have proposed that Samson
convert its debt into a combination of senior notes and equity.
The new debt will be senior to the second-lien term loan,
Bloomberg reported.
The senior creditors have been working on an alternative
plan that would give them control of the company in a court
restructuring. Under their plan, the senior lenders would swap
debt for equity, which would leave junior creditors without much
to recover, Bloomberg said.
Representatives of Samson, Blackstone, Oaktree Capital and
Centerbridge Capital could not immediately be reached for
comments outside regular U.S. business hours.
