By Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, March 27 Samsonite International
, the world's biggest luggage maker, attributed its
record China sales last year to the company's wide range of
brands aimed at travellers with varying budgets and tastes. Its
next target: tourists at airports.
The Hong Kong-listed company reported $227 million in China
sales last year after opening hundreds of stores in not just
major urban centres on the prosperous coast, but up-and-coming
cities in the interior such as Chengdu, which has non-stop
flights to destinations as far away as London and San Francisco.
China accounted for a quarter of sales in Asia, which was
Samsonite's biggest regional market.
Even with a slowing economy and an austerity campaign by the
government, China has a still-growing middle class, which will
help double the number of outbound tourists - who will all need
luggage - to 200 million by the end of this decade, according to
an estimate by Hong Kong-based brokerage CLSA.
Apart from its flagship Samonite brand, the company also
sells Lipault travel bags, high-end Hartmann suitcases, American
Tourister luggage, and High Sierra and Gregory backpacks. With
new openings under the J.S. Trunk & Co name, and its acquisition
of Rolling Luggage in February, Samsonite now operates
multi-brand stores in airports. In Greater China, Samsonite
currently has a total of six multi-brand airport retail shops -
one in Hangzhou and five in Hong Kong and Macau.
"Airport retail almost becomes advertising," Chief Financial
Officer Kyle Gendreau said in a recent media briefing in Hong
Kong. Samsonite's ownership of the shops lets the company choose
which brands to emphasise in displays. Samsonite could, for
example, highlight American Tourister to boost its appeal.
