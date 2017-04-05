HONG KONG, April 5 Samsonite International S.A.
on Wednesday said it took direct control of the
wholesale and retail distribution of Tumi products in Hong Kong,
Macau and China from April 1, as the luggage maker targets the
region's "enormous potential".
Samsonite in a statement said it had acquired certain assets
including inventory and the rights to store leases from Hong
Kong-based retail and brand management group Imaginex Holdings
Ltd. It did not provide details.
Imaginex was Tumi distributor in Hong Kong, Macau and China
from 2005 until the end of its contract on March 31, Samsonite
said.
Samsonite completed its $1.8 billion purchase of peer Tumi
Holdings Inc in August, as the world's biggest luggage firm
expands in the luxury market.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)