* Says global recall to cost less than $500,000
* Will take a week to change handles
HONG KONG, June 19 Samsonite, the
world's biggest luggage maker, is to replace the handles on its
American Tourister brand's Tokyo Chic inventory, amid claims
some products contained high levels of chemicals that may be
carcinogenic.
Samsonite, which targets the mid to upper end of the market,
said on Tuesday the recall would cost less than $500,000 and it
will take about a week to replace the handles. Sales of Tokyo
Chic account for 0.7 percent of global sales.
"Despite our absolute conviction that the Tokyo Chic luggage
is completely safe, we have today removed Tokyo Chic luggage
from our stock everywhere it is sold in order to immediately
replace the side-carrying handles with new generation handles,"
said Ramesh Tainwala, president for Asia-Pacific and the Middle
East.
Samsonite's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 16 percent on
Friday after Hong Kong's consumer products watchdog said it had
found parts of certain suitcases contained high levels of
chemicals that may be carcinogenic.
The Consumer Council report said excessive levels of
polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) had been found in the
handles of four samples of the company's suitcases. The amounts
exceeded the limits set by a German voluntary labelling scheme
on consumer plastic products.
Tainwala, speaking at a news conference, said the recall
would not have any material impact on the company.