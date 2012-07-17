HONG KONG, July 18 Samsonite International S.A. , the world's biggest luggage maker, said on Wednesday it would buy all the assets of High Sierra Sport Company for $110 million cash, as it aims for a larger share of the North American casual bag market.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Samsonite said the acquisition would help enlarge its foothold in the $4 billion North American casual bag market, and allow it to use its global distribution network and retail presence to expand High Sierra's brand in additional markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America.

High Sierra is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of casual bags and adventure travel luggage.

Earlier this month, Samsonite said it had increased a revolving credit facility to $300 million from $100 million to help fund potential acquisitions.