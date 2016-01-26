By Jim Christie
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 26 Bankrupt energy company
Samson Resources said its recently appointed interim chief
executive plans to resign next month, joining an exodus of staff
from the oil-and-gas company.
Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer Richard Fraley will
step down effective Feb. 15, ending a brief tenure that began
when he replaced Randy Limbacher who resigned last month, the
company said in court papers filed on Monday.
Samson filed for Chapter 11 in September, becoming the
largest energy producer to seek bankruptcy last year as oil
prices plummeted. It has been struggling to craft an exit plan
with support of its creditors.
The departure of Fraley and three vice presidents was
disclosed in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing in which the company
was laying out a proposal for a retention plan to head off a
flood of staff departures.
"The employee departure rate has significantly increased
since the end of last year," Samson said.
Samson noted its official committee of unsecured creditors
supports an incentive program to retain employees.
At the same time, Samson said it is considering whether it
will need to reduce its work force in the first half of this
year given the industry's downturn.
Samson said its management has also proposed to its board
that the company maintain a severance program to maintain
morale, though it would be revised to provide three months of
base salary instead of six months of base salary.
Samson was acquired in a 2011 leveraged buyout by KKR & Co
for $7.2 billion.
Consulting company AlixPartners said earlier this month that
the list of exploration and production companies filing for
bankruptcy will grow this year if there is not a noteworthy
increase in oil and natural gas prices.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Tom Hals and Frances
Kerry)